         Google surprisingly eliminates the dark mode of its application, both in Assistant and Discover

Many users are taking a surprise when opening the news of Google or the assistant: even though they had dark mode checked, the interface appears light. And the adjustment has disappeared from the Google application, even in those that have Android 10. Has this happened to you? You are not the only person.

Dark mode continues to be an object of desire for all of us who love black background interfaces (or as black as possible). It makes reading at night easier, saves a pinch of battery (always in theory) and offers a different graphic style in adapted applications. Google is one of the companies that is putting more emphasis on dark interfaces since a good part of its apps include a dark theme as standard; as with your own application. Now, something strange has happened: the dark mode setting has disappeared from Google’s settings. From overnight.

Google removes dark theme from settings

Left, old selection of themes; right, current configuration status

Dark mode was tested in the Google application and later extended to all users a few months ago. That theme obscures Discover (Google News), the app’s settings, and also one of the key components of the app: the Google Assistant (Android 10 only). The theme adjustment could be done from the app settings, an adjustment that has disappeared for a good majority of users: it does not appear on any of our mobiles.

The disappearance of the dark theme of the Google app has been sudden and without the application having been updated: Google has removed the setting from its servers. It affects a good number of users regardless of the brand of the phone, neither does the version: the Google support group already accumulates a good number of complaints. We are also suffering it: both Android 9 and Android 10; and in brands ranging from Xiaomi to OPPO.

There is currently no way to restore dark mode in the Google app: you have to wait for the company to restore the setting

Despite the fact that in the Google support group they comment that the adjustment of the dark theme is restored by installing the latest application in beta, this is not true: the company has eliminated the option from its servers and there is no way to restore it through new versions. So it only remains to wait for the dark theme to appear again: we do not know if it was intentional or just a mistake by Google. We will update this article as we have more news.

