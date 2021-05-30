Google supposedly hid the privacy options in Android, so that they were difficult to find | Technology

An investigation in a lawsuit against Google uncovers unethical practices to prevent users from hiding their location on Android. To the point that not even his own executives knew how it worked.

These days a trial is being held in Arizona on the private data collection practices of Google users, promoted by the State Attorney General.

Faced with pressure from organizations that fight for user privacy against large corporations, the judge has released some documents of the investigation, according to Business Insider.

These documents expose alleged unethical practices of Google, such as hide privacy options in deep Android menus, Y pressure manufacturers like LG so that they would do the same in their Android layers. In these documents, the privacy department executives themselves acknowledge that they were not clear about how these options worked.

From the time you wake up to the time you go to bed, it probably won’t be 15 minutes without you using a Google product or service. Believe it or not, Google controls your life.

As detailed by Business Insider, these papers show how Google allegedly tracked the location of users not only through GPS, but WiFi, and even through third-party apps not affiliated with Google.

It also explains how it kept tracking users even after it disabled some tracking options, and how hid privacy options in deep menus difficult to access for most users.

Supposedly Google also pressured manufacturers like LG to do the same., and hide the personalization of privacy in inaccessible areas.

The Home Mini It is the cheapest speaker from Google, and it is ideal if you already have the Google Home and want to distribute several smart speakers per home. It is perfect for the kitchen, bathroom or a bedroom.

Jack Menzel, a former vice president who oversees Google Maps, admitted during a statement that the only way Google couldn’t figure out the location of a user’s home and work is if that person intentionally misled Google using fake data about where they live. .

Jen Chai, a senior Google product manager in charge of location services, didn’t know how the company’s complex web of privacy settings interacted, according to the documents.

They also show how some employees complained that Apple “stole their lunch (mobile phone sales)” by not tracking the location of users.