The coronavirus pandemic has affected the media worldwide, as they have experienced loss of income or have had to resort to measures such as cuts in wages and personnel; being the most serious cases those that have had to close operations. This impact has been particularly harsh for local media in Latin America, which has more limited capabilities than larger media to cope with the covid-19 crisis.

In this situation, the Google News Initiative launched the Emergency Aid Fund for Journalism (JERF) for local news, which obtained great results: more than 5,300 small and medium-sized publications globally, and more than 1,050 in Latin America , will receive funds from $ 5,000 to $ 30,000, with a cap of $ 85,000 of applications per group.

In two weeks, the company received more than 2,350 requests from 17 eligible countries in Latin America. Most of the requests came from small newsrooms with an average of less than 26 journalists struggling to continue reporting to their community.

Google reviewed each application based on the criteria publicly established in the program: that they were means that operate locally, serving a specific geographic community, and that the money awarded was destined to continue serving their communities.

Although around 50 percent of the requests did not meet these public criteria, for reasons such as not serving local but national communities, or having fewer than 2 journalists. The company noted that it was as inclusive as possible by sticking to the eligibility rules, in addition to a small percentage of projects still to be evaluated.

This announcement is in addition to the other programs that Google has presented to support the media with the challenges of the pandemic.

“We are very aware that this is one of the many challenges that lie ahead in our role of supporting the entire news ecosystem, a path that we started almost two decades ago and that today has the multiple programs offered by Google to through the Google News Initiative, ”the company said in a statement.

This note was originally published in Millennium