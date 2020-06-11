Google and Sonos in court, as this Thursday, June 11, the Mountain View giant decided to counter with a lawsuit against the manufacturer of voice assistants and speakers. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A story that seems to never end is the judicial fight that Google and Sonos keep in court, since this Thursday, June 11, the Mountain View giant decided to counter with a lawsuit against the manufacturer of voice assistants and speakers.

The lawsuit alleges that Sonos is infringing five Google patents covering mesh networks, echo cancellation, DRM, content notifications, and personalized search.

However, this injunction is a response to a lawsuit filed on January 11, 2020 by Sonos against those of Mountain View, also for infringement of rights.

Apple Home Pod vs. Sonos One offer different alternatives of music services.

More

The Verge, Google “had infringed on five patents covering the setup, control and synchronization of multi-room network speaker systems.” Sonos claimed that Google had stolen the technology after working with Sonos to integrate Google Play Music and had insisted in terms severe for Sonos to include the Google Assistant in its products. “” data-reactid = “26”> According to this lawsuit accessed by The Verge, Google “had infringed five patents covering configuration, control and synchronization of multi-room network speaker systems. Sonos said Google had stolen the technology after working with Sonos to integrate Google Play Music and had strongly urged Sonos to include the Google Assistant in its products. “

Google now counterattacked and wrote the following in its court filing:

“While Google rarely sues other companies for patent infringement, it must assert its intellectual property rights here. The work being done to provide Google’s music services and Voice Assistant Technology in Sonos products is “meaningful assistance in design, implementation and testing.”

José Castañeda, a Google spokesman, in a statement to The Verge, said he was disappointed in Sonos.

“We are disappointed that Sonos has made false claims about our joint work and technology. We reluctantly defend ourselves by asserting our patent rights. As we seek to resolve our dispute, we will continue to ensure that our shared customers have the best experience using our products, ”said the Mountain View spokesperson.

Google sues Sonos for patent infringement appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 31 “> The post Google sues Sonos for patent infringement appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.