Google became one more manufacturer of mobile phones five years ago with its Pixel family. The firm abandoned the Nexus project to embark on this new adventure and the result has been quite good. But with the passage of time, the little that this saga takes, the firm has made decisions regarding the sale of its terminals and the last one has to do with the cessation of the sale of the Google Pixel 3 family in all its variants.

Why does the Google Pixel 3 stop selling?

It is curious that a firm stops selling an item that has been on the market for a year. This is rarely seen, but in the case of Google it is not the first time. As we told you at the beginning of this article, Google no longer sells the Pixel 3. But not only this, but also its powered version Pixel 3 XL. Both devices are still covered by signature updates for the coming year, something that will not change.

So why does this decision come? The answer is given by extremetech when it says that the firm no longer has stock. That is, in the Google Store it is already impossible to find a unit of the terminal and you have to resort to third parties to find a unit. This already happened last year with the previous generation and also for the same dates, so the firm replaces its terminals attending to the newer ones.

Pixel 3 is still a good buy

As we told you the Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL will be for sale more, at least in the Google store. You can still find it in third-party stores and if you wonder if now is a good time to get hold of it the answer is yes. The device has software coverage, as we were telling you, and it is a wonder of artificial intelligence with which you can take very good photos. It is true that it does not have the same qualities as the current Pixel 4, but it is still an interesting high-end terminal in power, performance and energy efficiency.

In addition, its price will have dropped, so if you waited for a moment like this to have it in your hands, you don’t have much to think about. However, it is true that there are powerful phones currently that could look over your shoulder.