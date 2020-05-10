After the war of music streaming and movies and series, the next type of content for which platforms begin to dispute is the video game execution in the cloud. And there are already three services that can be enjoyed on mobiles: Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Project xCloud. We have faced all three to find out their strengths and also their weaknesses.

Mobile phones have long ceased to be phones and tools for social networks to become real gaming machines. With the evolution of processors the graphic power of smartphones has made them become mobile consoles; even though they are not yet up to running games with the requirements of a next-generation PC or console title. Of course, there is an alternative: streaming gaming platforms. Thanks to them, a simple mid-range mobile can open titles such as Halo 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 or The Witcher 3. Stadia, GeForce Now and Project xCloud are the key.

They are still platforms that are under development

From left to right: Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Project xCloud

Of the three proposals we are evaluating, two are already out of beta: Stadia and GeForce Now. Even so, they are still in a very early phase of development: the catalog of games is limited (not so much in the Nvidia proposal), the agreements with the big developers are not settled and they don’t finish offering all the features they promised. For its part, Project xCloud is still in testing and with access by invitation.

Stadia is the one that has a more polished operation, both in access and transparency. Google has evolved its cloud servers so that all included games run almost instantly, it has eliminated superfluous configurations and offers a very positive gaming experience as long as there are optimal conditions: low latency network, sufficient download and upload and a WiFi preferably of GHz. In general, having Stadia is like having a physical console that However, it is not present.

Project xCloud startup screen

More or less the same thing happens with Project xCloud: the feeling is that of having an Xbox plugged into the device. Microsoft has also simplified the use of its platform, although is considerably slower at startup than Stadia: It takes about 20 seconds to start each game.

Project xCloud and Google Stadia offer games with instant start and without having to configure anything

GeForce Now is a separate case as, while it also offers a runtime device that is only present in the cloud, Nvidia does not greatly simplify access. This is a disadvantage: starting a game in GeForce Now can take up to several minutes. Start it, wait for it to run, often you have to ‘login’ in the store from which the purchased game is accessed (Epic Store, Steam or Uplay for example), then the game loads and, finally, we can play . Slowness is a drawback, but Nvidia plays with another factor that manages to turn around the disadvantages: allows you to configure the graphic values ​​to the maximum, even with ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 if the game offers it, like Control, for example. This title is light years from xCloud graphics and is far superior to what can be seen in Stadia, even though it runs in 1080p.

Control in Geforce Now over a Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite

All three run games in the cloud, Stadia is faster, GeForce Now is much more capable in graphics, and Project xCloud plays a winning card that the rest can’t match: Microsoft includes the entire platform catalog with access. And it is currently free (while the tests last).

Three different ways of dealing with games

Running Tekken 7 on an Android mobile thanks to Project xCloud

Even though all three platforms run cloud games, sending the image and sound to the user in streaming, the way of acquiring the titles is different for each one. This marks the orientation of the services and also the way in which to access them. What do you have many bought in stores like Steam? Then GeForce Now will compensate you more. Do you not usually play PC and / or console titles? Then you can buy the games you want from the Stadia store and use them on the platform. That you want everything integrated in the subscription? Well then Microsoft Project xCloud is for you.

Given that the catalog of games and how to access it is key in the platforms at hand, let’s see how each one stands out:

Google Stadia. Google has a game store where you can buy new titles. Those that are purchased are only suitable for Stadia; and there is an obligation to acquire them again if they are already owned. Additionally, Google gives away games every month to Stadia Pro subscribers.

Nvidia GeForce Now. The platform does not sell games or have a store: it only offers a cloud execution platform. The service allows to play all the acquired titles as long as they are prepared for it. The problem is that not all developers accept the condition, so you never know if a GeForce Now-friendly game will continue to run weeks later.

Microsoft Project xCloud. This streaming service does not have a store as it offers the complete catalog for those who have access. The games are a combination of Game Pass and other Xbox titles.

All three have games for all tastes and styles, offer cross-platform AAA titles, and Both Stadia and Project xCloud have exclusives on their platform. Nvidia is focused on offering a superior graphics experience and not forcing its subscribers to double the purchase of games just to use them in streaming.

Features summary

Google Stadia

Nvidia GeForce Now

Microsoft Project xCloud

AVAILABILITY

Public.

North America and Europe

Public

North America, Europe and Japan

Private (still under invitation)

North America, Europe and South Korea

ACCESS TYPES

Subscription: Stadia Pro for 9.99 euros

Free access available (Base)

Subscription: Founders for 4.99 euros

Free access available

Currently free (in testing)

STREAMING QUALITY

Up to 4K, HDR and 60 fps

1080p, 60 fps and RTX (ray tracing only in Founders)

720p

LIMITATIONS

No limit on streaming time

Stadia Base limited to 1080p

5-hour limit on Founders

Free 1 hour limit

Unlimited

SUITABLE DEVICES

Android devices (not many yet), web browser (PC and Mac), Chromecast Ultra

Android, PC and Mac devices (application), Nvidia Shield

Android devices

NETWORK REQUIREMENTS

720/60 fps: 10 Mbps download

1080p / 60 fps: 20 Mbps download

4K / 60 fps: 35 Mbps download

720/60 fps: 15 Mbps download

1080p / 60 fps: 25 Mbps download

720p: 10 Mbps download

I SEND

Essential: Stadia controller, PS4, Xbox …

Recommended: the Android app has virtual buttons

Shield controller and other physical controls (PS4, Xbox)

Essential: Xbox One wireless controller (in practice it works with other controls)

GAMES CATALOG

Currently over 40 (expanding)

Over 600 (expanding)

More than 90

ACCESS TO THE GAMES

Individual purchase at the Stadia store

Access to games already purchased in other stores (Steam, Uplay, Epic Store …)

Catalog already included in the subscription

GIFT GAMES WITH SUBSCRIPTION

Yes, Stadia Pro gives away monthly games

Specific discounts and promotions

No

Founders offer DLC codes in a timely manner

The complete catalog is included in the subscription

REGISTRY

Stadia page

GeForce Now page

Project xCloud page

Great gaming experience and immediate control response

Google Stadia in Chrome

Having the machine in the cloud and thousands of kilometers awakens doubts in those ‘gamers’ who prefer to have their own gaming equipment. Pay monthly for equipment we don’t own, obligation to have quality Internet access and the doubts that latency in the control arouses, that time that passes between pressing the button on the controller and the game character reacts. All are valid reasons to be suspicious of video game streaming, but the truth is that they also provide their advantages.

Not having to update the equipment is a great advantage: just click on the game and it runs (in GeForce Now it is not so immediate). The Internet does not usually give problems since fiber access already gives more than enough for streaming. And latency is not a problem either: after our experience on all three platforms, we have had no control problems in any game. In fact, and if we didn’t know that the machine is in the cloud, we would not notice substantial differences with respect to a PC or physical console.

All three offer a great gaming experience, each with its advantages and disadvantages, as we have already seen. They are perfect for those who do not want to invest in hardware; always maintaining great image and audio quality (Project xCloud lags behind its competitors). And the best thing is that you can try them before paying: Stadia and GeForce Now have free access; and for Project xCloud you can request an invitation.

They may not be the future of video games, but they will facilitate access to them to those who do not usually play or want to invest more in software than hardware. The more options there are, the better.