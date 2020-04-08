         Google Stadia Pro will be free for the next two months

Among the many moves to reduce price or offer a service for free for a limited time, Google seems to be the most prominent actor (with the permission of PornHub). And it is that the Mountain View company has just announced that, since video games are an important form of socialization, they are going to offer Google Stadia Pro for free.

The promotion will enter into force today in 14 countries, and will last two months. We are talking about saving about 20 euros during that period, and being able to play in good quality with a wide catalog that, although it does not have great news, can be enjoyed enormously. Our colleagues at Xataka have tried Stadia for three months, and the experience has been very positive.

Stadia Pro will also temporarily drop in quality

As the great series and movie streaming services have done, Google has announced that with Stadia they will reduce the maximum quality of 4K resolution to 1080p, although they do not speak of phrase rate. According to Google, they do it “to further reduce the load on the Internet”, under the premise that most people playing on desktop or laptop will not notice a big drop in quality.

