Google Stadia continues to get muscle and will add new Ubisoft games to its catalog

Google Stadia will add new Ubisoft games to its catalog.

Although there are not a few who still do not trust Google Stadia, the streaming video game platform of the Mountain View company keeps adding new games to its ever-expanding catalog.

One of the companies that is betting the most on Stadia is Ubisoft, which not only has several games available to purchase but has also announced that until a total of nine new games will be added to the list in addition to a pleasant surprise that will soon reach more and more countries.

Nine Ubisoft games coming to Google Stadia soon

While the Google Stadia catalog still cannot be compared to other more veteran platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox or Steam, The truth is that with the passage of time, it not only gets fatter but also becomes more and more attractive..

From the official blog of Google Stadia they warn us that up to a total of nine Ubisoft games will reach the video game service in the Google cloud, many of them from his most popular franchise, Assassin’s Creed. More specifically the games are the following:

Assassin's Creed Black Flag
Assassin's Creed Rogue
Assassin's Creed III Remastered
Far Cry 4
Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Blood Dragon
Rayman Legends
Child of Light
Rainbow Six Siege

In addition to these spectacular games, the other news is that the service (still in beta) from Ubisoft + on Stadia expands to other countries like Canada, UK, France, Germany and Switzerland. It is a service that for $ 14.99 a month allows us to play all Ubisoft titles without the need to purchase them and is an instant command.

All of the above, Google proves that Stadia has a lot of life ahead of it and that among his next plans is not to take this service to the cemetery.

