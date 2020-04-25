After a start full of doubts and hesitation, it seems that Google Stadia is taking shape. The great G streaming video game platform was launched on the market last November with the aim of becoming a real revolution. For this, it would do without hardware and that is that users would only need a Stadia account and a good internet connection to enjoy their favorite hobby, although Google put on sale for 129 euros a pack with a Chromecast Ultra, a remote and three months of access to Stadia Pro.

Despite all this, the first sensations were not the best for a platform that aims to be a before and an after, especially as a consequence of a rather reduced catalog and higher prices in video games than in the competition. However we cannot deny that Google has taken an interest in Stadia. While they have not yet kept all the promises promised at the time, the Stadia of November 2019 is not the same as the Stadia of the end of April 2020 and users know that.

Google Stadia continues to grow and its app has already been downloaded a million times

As reported by the . media, the video game service by streaming Google Stadia has gained quite a lot of popularity in recent days and is that the number of users who today enjoy the Google service have nothing to do with those who were at the time.

The keys to this sudden popularity hit are obvious. The coronavirus has caused people to stay at home enjoying series and movies or playing video games. On the other hand, just a few weeks ago Google decided to offer two free months of Stadia Pro to all users, both registered and new.

The latter has caused many people have tried first hand how the Stadia service works, assuming that there will have been few that the Google service will have pleasantly surprised. And it is that Stadia can be criticized in many aspects but the truth is that it works really well, without lag or latency of any kind.

All this has made the Google Stadia app has been downloaded more than a million times globally (remember that the application is available on both Android and iOS) and that despite the fact that the platform is only available in 14 countries:

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

Let’s hope that with this growth in success and in the number of users, it will cause more developers to bet on bringing their titles to Stadia. For now and as long as you are curious about Google Stadia, you can try the two free months it offers and enjoy all these titles during all this time. Highlights: GYLT, a horror game made by a Spanish studio and the driving game GRID.

