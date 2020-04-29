Google Stadia, the streaming video game platform of the great G that was launched on the market last November and that due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) offers two free months of Stadia Pro to all users, has announced the arrival of new games to its catalog, which will join popular titles such as Destiny and GYLT, the last work of Tequila Works. On this occasion, the Mountain View company’s video game service adds PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), which is now available for free, and large EA franchises, like FIFA.

In the first Stadia Connect This year, an online event in which the Google Stadia team reveals the news that are coming to the platform, it has been announced that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), the promoter of the Battle Royale video games, is now available on the platform completely free for Stadia Pro users. PUBG is a title in which 100 players face off on an island with the aim of being the last one standing. In order to achieve the objective, you must search for weapons and equipment as the playing area is slowly reduced to provoke encounters with other players.

We have chicken for dinner! Play @PUBG_SP without downloads, without updates and without waiting … now! You have it free with Stadia Pro. Pic.twitter.com/EDL6v2lWxs – Stadia Spain (@GoogleStadiaES) April 28, 2020

Stadia Pro users can now play PUBG for free “no downloads, no updates and no waiting …”, as noted by a tweet that the platform launched on the occasion of the announcement. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which has cross-play with other platforms, is available on Google Stadia in a conventional edition at 29.99 euros, but Stadia Pro subscribers have free access to the P Pioneer Edition ’. An edition that includes both the base game and the ‘Survivor Pass: Cold Front’ and a ‘Stadia Premiere Set’ with cosmetic elements.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will arrive in the fall of this year to Google Stadia

The news does not end there, since Google Stadia has also confirmed that the large Electronic Arts (EA) franchises will come to the video game platform via streaming. The first company title to land on that service will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest installment, in terms of video games, of the Star Wars saga and which will be available in Stadia specifically during “this fall”, in a day still to be confirmed.

More EA titles will arrive in winter, such as FIFA, the popular soccer video game franchise, and Madden NFL, title about the king sport in the United States: American football. At the moment these are the three Electronic Arts video games that Google has confirmed that they will arrive at Stadia, although it is expected that over time more titles from the popular company will end up arriving, since during the presentation they were mentioned a total of five games, although only these three were confirmed.

Yes, yes: you heard correctly: the big @EA_Espana franchises will land in Stadia! #StadiaConnect – Stadia Spain (@GoogleStadiaES) April 28, 2020

On the other hand, Google also confirmed the arrival of Get Packed and the announcement of Crayta, a new exclusive game of the platform that will arrive this summer. Similarly, Google Stadia also took the opportunity to publicize the free games for the month of may: Zombie Army 4, SteamWorld Heist and The Turing Test. Finally, it was also revealed that the first game to abandon Google Stadia will be thumper.

On Andro4all | Is Google Stadia the best video game platform for the uninitiated?

Follow Andro4all