You will no longer need a Pixel, Google’s streaming video game platform is compatible with more Android phones.

Google Stadia, the great G video streaming platform that was launched on the market last November, which in We have already tested Andro4all and that due to coronavirus (Covid-19) offers two free months of Stadia Pro to all users, continues to be updated with news. Following the announcement of the arrival of EA titles, it has now been confirmed that Stadia is currently can now be used on (almost) any Android mobile.

At the moment, and despite the fact that the service was launched a few months ago, Google Stadia still has a series of limitations, although one of its biggest obstacles has disappeared, since now it is no longer necessary to have a specific Android phone to enjoy the platform. Currently Google Stadia can already be used on (almost) any Android mobile, as reported by the Mountain View company itself in a statement.

Google is experimentally opening support for any Android smartphone to install the Stadia app, so most devices with Android 6.0 or higher they should perfectly meet the requirements to start the app. Therefore, Google Stadia now works on virtually any Android phone on the market, which may be a good time to give this service a try.

At the time of Google Stadia launch, which occurred in November, the application only supported by Pixel phones from the Mountain View company. Months later it was added by a series of devices from Samsung, Asus and Razer; And now most current OnePlus smartphones are also supported. Below you can see the complete list of all the phones with which you can use Google Stadia:

Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4XL.

Samsung S8, S8 +, S8 Active and Note 8.

Samsung S9, S9 + and Note 9.

Samsung S10, S10 +, Note 10 and Note 10+.

Samsung S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra.

OnePlus 5, 6, 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8 and 8 Pro.

OnePlus 5T, 6T, 7T, 7T Pro and 7T Pro 5G.

Asus ROG Phone and ROG Phone II.

Razer Phone and Razer Phone II.

Therefore, and as you can see from these lines, Google Stadia is now fully compatible with the Google Pixel, with a large number of Samsung devices, with practically all OnePlus latest releases and with several gaming phones. Hopefully this list increases over time and that Google adds compatibility with other terminals regardless of what range they belong to or if they are devices focused on the world of video games. We will be attentive to any movement of the Mountain View company in this regard.

