Google Stack, an app to scan and organize documents

Google Stack is the latest development to emerge from the Area 120 incubator that the Internet giant uses for new projects. Is a mobile app capable of digitizing any document, convert it to PDF, automatically save it to Google Drive, and offer smart search and management to improve your organization.

The idea for Stack comes from Christopher Pedregal, who previously co-founded the educational technology startup Socratic acquired by Google in 2018. Socratic had leveraged Google’s computer vision and language comprehension technologies to make learning easier for high school students. From there, they began to think about how those same technologies could be put into practice to better organize users’ documents.

Experimenting with that idea, they partnered with developers from the DocAI team, a Google Cloud project that was developing artificial intelligence technology capable of analyzing billions of documents. The application of DocAI business technology to users’ personal documents led to the creation of this Google Stack app.

How Google Stack works

The application has been released on Android although Google intends to expand it to other platforms. Its operation is simple. The user takes a photograph of a document, invoices, purchase receipts or other types, so that the app can digitize it, convert it into PDF files and store it in the Drive cloud storage service in its correct category, such as Invoices. , Banking, Home, IDs, Immigration, Insurance, Legal, Medical, Pets, Receipts, Taxes, Travel, Vehicles or Work.

Users can add multiple pages when scanning a document and the app will OCR all of them so that the full text of the document can be searched. Users can also highlight their most important analyzes for faster access.

The application allows users to search the full text of the documents and not just the title to find the information they need. To keep items protected, access to Google Stack documents can be protect with biometric systems as a fingerprint or facial scan, similar to how Google Drive works today.

While the ability to quickly digitize documents by photographing them is not new and for example Microsoft has had Office Lens for years and third-party providers offer popular developments such as CamScanner, Google Stack brings new features such as the ability to identify key information within documents, for For example, the “due date” on an invoice, the “total amount due” or the “account number.”

Google Stack is available for mobile devices with Android version 7.0 or higher and is totally free, with no ads or in-app purchases. Based on user feedback, the company says it will expand it to other platforms like iOS.