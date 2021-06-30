Google Smart Speakers Will Stay Updated Longer Than Pixel Phones

Google says that smart home devices require strong privacy and security tools by their very nature, and it will maintain support for its Google Nests for at least 5 years.

Sometimes this industry leaves us with curious news like this, not so much by its nature since Google’s decision seems quite logical to us, but it is that right off the bat it sounds strange that Google Nest devices for the digital home will have more support than Pixel smartphones made by Google themselves.

On second thought it is not so far fetched, because to begin with a smartphone usually changes much faster than any small appliance, and there is also a very important component, and that is that smart speakers they are constantly listening to us in our home, which means that you absolutely need to maintain your security patch support for longer. Specifically, Google talks about 5 years for its Nest As minimum.

In any case there is no discussion because the news is already official, as Android Central told us, mentioning Google’s own blog, where the Mountain View giant published the details about your new security commitments with Google Nest devices, also reporting new investments in security and stronger standards for third-party apps and devices.

Security in smart home devices is very important by its very nature, so Google already announces 5 years of support for all its smart speakers and all other Nest products ensuring its commitment to our privacy.

This new policy includes all smart devices of the Nest brand, including Nest Mini speakers, Nest Hub displays or Nest Thermostat, among others, that will receive security update support for at least 5 years from its release, also reinforcing the entire ecosystem to fully secure the line of smart homes made by Google.

Not only that, and it is that from Mountain View they also commit to validate your IoT devices within third-party standards, citing for example those published by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance, something they claim to have already done with all of their products for the smart home introduced after 2019.

These are the words of Ryan Campbell, product manager of Google Nest, in the published note:

Our new security commitments include standards that Google has long upheld, as well as specific updates for all Nest connected home devices and services. We also want to acknowledge how this technology is evolving, for example with our recent announcements about Matter and our work with Project Connected Home over IP. This is why we have updated a small section on privacy commitments to better reflect our new openness approach.

In fact, it is that along with this compliance with third-party standards, Google also boasts of Verified boot on all your Nest devices more modern, what prevents the gadget from starting when any type of tampered software is detected. An important tool that is also included in the latest Chromebooks.

Investments will also be maintained or increased, with specific rewards for all those ethical hackers and researchers who report security flaws on Nest devices, so that Google can solve any vulnerability with greater diligence.

In any case, all these improvements do not mean anything if we do not put the first filter, and it is that security is in our hands before in any other, not even in our devices. The best antivirus will always be yourself, and If the Google account is compromised, little else will be able to do from Mountain View… Be careful with your accounts, and make your Internet presence as secure as possible!

