Google shows off its new quantum artificial intelligence campus

Google steps forward to build “a useful and error-correcting quantum computer.” Its intention is to achieve it within the current decade, and therefore unveiled its new quantum artificial intelligence campus.

It is located in Santa Barbara, California, and has an enviable infrastructure. The compound includes the first quantum data center, quantum hardware research laboratories, and facilities to manufacture quantum processor chips.

Google says that solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems will accelerate at this new quantum AI campus. The firm bets on quantum computing to address issues such as the generation of renewable energies and the reduction of emissions, among many others.

To build better batteries (to lighten the load on the electrical grid), or to create fertilizers to power the world without creating 2% of global carbon emissions (as nitrogen fixation does today), or to produce more specific drugs ( to stop the next pandemic before it starts), we need to better understand and engineer molecules. That means simulating nature with precision. But it is not possible to simulate molecules correctly with classical computers. As they get to molecules of modest size, they quickly run out of computing resources. Nature is quantum mechanics: the bonds and interactions between atoms behave in a probabilistic way, with richer dynamics that exhaust simple classical computer logic. Google

Quantum computing and the definitive leap for Google

A cryostat from Google’s quantum AI campus | Credit: Google

Google announced that will build a million physical quantum bits, also known as “qubits.” The Californian company aims to use them in an error-correcting quantum computer, a device that will be the size of a room. It would be a very important leap compared to the equipment that exists today, which does not reach 100 “qubits”.

With an error-correcting quantum computer, we will simulate how molecules behave and interact so that we can test and invent new chemical and material processes before investing in expensive prototypes. These computing capabilities will help accelerate the discovery of better batteries, energy-efficient fertilizers, and targeted drugs, as well as new artificial intelligence architectures, improved optimization, and more. Google

At its new facility in Santa Barbara, California, Google promises to make the definitive leap into quantum computing. The path he must face is not easy, but the firm assures that it is forming “a wonderful team” to invent the future of computing.

