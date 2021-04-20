Google shows from the air how Barcelona has changed in the last 40 years

The Timelapse tool uses photos taken by satellites over the years and stitches them together in such a way that a moving image of every place on Earth is created. Result Very curious to see how at an international level you can see the retreat of the Columbia Glacier in Alaska, the great expansion of Las Vegas or the change of the riverbed in Bolivia among other things. As we have already seen in another article on 20 Bits, the community of Madrid has been one of the Spanish cities that has undergone the most changes in the last 40 years; but the other great urban nucleus of the peninsula is not far behind, especially if we observe the changes on the coast.

Video of the evolution of Barcelona in the last 40 years

Barcelona before and after the Olympic Games

The designation in 1986 of Barcelona as the venue for the 1992 Olympic Games caused the city to undergo its penultimate great transformation. This took place on the Montjuic mountain, especially in Poblenou. To celebrate the event, abandoned factories were demolished, the shantytowns ended and the city was opened to the sea in the Olympic Village; making this area something completely new for the city of the time with large green areas. As we can see in the image of Timelapse, the last years of the 90s were a clear transformation between the idea of ​​a city to work and sleep to begin to consider Barcelona as a city in which you could also live and enjoy; Parks and bike lanes began to be built.

As an extension of the Olympic Barcelona, ​​the northern part of the city culminates its last great transformation regarding the Universal Forum of Cultures 2004.

New technological urban plans

As seen on the map, the last and first years of the century were marked by the search for a more sustainable urbanism based on ecological criteria. The District 22 @, also known as simply 22 @, an initiative of the Barcelona’s town hall to transform 200 hectares of industrial land in the Poblenou neighborhood into an innovative productive district with modern spaces for the strategic concentration of knowledge-intensive activities. To reach this goal, A new compact city model is created, where companies coexist with universities, research, training and technology transfer centers, as well as housing, facilities and green areas. Since 2001, more than 4,500 new companies have been located, with a total of 56,000 employees in the area.

The residential area of Diagonal Mar, in which the sustainability of the buildings prevails and the citizen consultation of reform of the Diagonal began, which concluded in 2013 with six-meter sidewalks on the section between Francesc Macià and Passeig de Gràcia. At sea, a 160 meter sail at the W Barcelona hotel would forever change the appearance of the port.

A great example of an organized model

Undoubtedly, the celebration of the Olympic Games was a challenge for the urban planning of the city, and was a platform for a strategic urban action with a perfect harmony between the social and the economic, which led to a new projection of the city that ended up being called “Barcelona model” as an integrating urban reform project that could be exported to other cities. Unlike the chaotic Madrid, the coastal city of Barcelona has a much more sustainable evolution and designed for citizen development.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.