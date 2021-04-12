Google Shopping says goodbye on iOS and Android devices

04/12/2021 at 10:05 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

As you know, Google’s pulse doesn’t shake when it comes to shutting down services. If it is the case that the performance of this is not adequate for the company, it is very likely that Google will end up closing it. In this case it has been Google Shopping the fact that says goodbye to Android and iOS devices. In this way, the application will be out of the main application stores for the next few weeks.

From XDA Developers they were able to find out through the code of the latest version of the application, which allows you to make purchases and compare products in multiple online stores. It waits for you Google Shopping is no longer available next June on mobile devices. However, this functionality will continue to be available in the browser through the search engine. In this way, if you were regulars to this application, the only way to access this service now is through the ‘Shopping’ tab of Google.

The fact that Google Shopping is no longer available on mobile devices does not translate into a drama, since all the functions offered by the app are identical to those that can be found in its web version. It is very possible that this application is added to the Killed by Google website, which includes all the services that the company has closed.