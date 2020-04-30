         Google sets the date for the expulsion from the Chrome Webs Store of those malicious or low-quality extensions of your browser

Despite the rivalry of Mozilla Firefox, the survival of Opera, the rise of Microsoft Edge and the arrival of new options such as Vivaldi and Brave, Google Chrome continues to comfortably hold the throne of browsers.

But great power carries great responsibility, as Spider-Man would say, and this forces Chrome developers to put special care in aspects such as the protection of the privacy of your browser … or in the policy of acceptance of extensions in the Chrome Web Store.

Therefore, the company has announced a change in the latter for August 27, at which time it thinks decree exile from your extension store to those of the same that are “misleading” or show off their “poor quality”, a problem that has been on the users’ lips for a few months.

That would make it easier for users to search and navigate between the current tidal wave of 200,000 extensions that currently houses the CWS, many of them non-functional or mere imitations of others more recognized.

The new rules of the Chrome Web Store

So what measures does Google plan to adopt to ‘show the door’ of the Chrome Web Store to this kind of extensions? Well, according to this new standard (which we can consult here), those extensions will be excluded

That they have misleading, irrelevant, excessive metadata or in a non-standardized format.

Whose sole real purpose is to install / start another extension, or a web page.

Than abuse the notifications, advertisements or unwanted messages, falling into spam and / or degrading the user experience.

Than send messages on behalf of the user without giving the latter the possibility of confirming the content and / or the recipients thereof.

That they offer duplicate functionalities (such as those that, even presenting different metadata, change the background of the browser screen by introducing the same image).

Than manipulate the way and / or the order in which the Chrome Web Store shows them (through, for example, the multiplication of ‘keywords’ in their description), or that offer incentives for users to use them (“For example, a game should not grant bonuses for installing a certain extension”).

