Alphabet’s Google-owned security experts sent 1,755 alerts in April to users whose accounts were targeted by government-backed hackers after a resurgence of hacker and phishing attacks related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Google said on Wednesday that the Threat Analysis Group saw new activities by hack-for-Hire companies, many based in India, that created Gmail accounts pretending to be the World Health Organization (WHO).

These accounts were largely aimed at leaders of financial services, consultancy and healthcare companies in several countries, including the United States, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus and the United Kingdom, the company said in a blog post.

Google said it continued to see hacker attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals, including WHO officials.

WHO and other organizations, at the center of a global effort to contain the coronavirus, have suffered continuous digital bombardment by hackers seeking information about the pandemic.

“Since March, we have removed more than 1,000 YouTube channels that we believe to be part of a major campaign and that were behaving in a coordinated manner,” added Google.

