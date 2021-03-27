Google searches are driving less and less traffic to other websites

Google doesn’t want you to leave Google. And we are not talking only about its ecosystem, but also about its search engine. Alphabet’s core product throughout its history had historically been a distribution center for the entire web. A platform through which portals, media, and companies around the world capture traffic through the SEO wars, trying to get their results to be rewarded with the first positions returned by the search engine.

However, for a few years, Google has been reducing the number of searches that result in a click outside its own interface. In 2020, that race to turn your seeker into a rabbit hole showed its highest peak. It only takes one piece of information to exemplify it: during the past year only 1 third of any user’s searches generated a click, and therefore a visit, on another website outside of the search engine itself.

We knew the data a few days ago thanks to a survey by SimilarWeb, one of the leading portals in digital analytics, which has been sifted by analyst Rand Fishkin, one of the most reputable names in the SEO world.

In data, the number of searches that did not generate a click outside of Google has gone from around 50% in 2019 to 65.82% in 2020.

But what is Google after with this? Behind this trend there are several causes that in the end often result in a better response to the user, but it has also ruined the business of many websites and online companies.

Google has been adding to the results it shows for several years now featured modules that in most cases solve the query itselfs. In some cases they are the so-called ‘0 positions’, in which the search engine highlights a fragment of a website that directly solves the question, without therefore giving the need to click on the website from which the information is extracted.

Then came the weather widgets or modules, which drastically reduced the traffic of the weather forecast websites. Calculators, definitions, and now, even modules to find airline tickets. The road has been unstoppable.

“This trend started already in 2013, when in one of its algorithm updates Google introduced the first featured snippets and modules. Since then they have been testing more and more different modules. Some of temporary forms, and others have remained until now forever ”.

Who speaks is Guillermo Gascón, SEO specialist by TheCookies, a specialized marketing agency. Gascón has spent years’ sticking with Google ‘to try to rank his clients’ websites in the first positions, and also seeing how the search results changed.

“Many websites have seen their traffic drop after updates of this type. But what really matters to Google is the mass of users, and not so much the companies. For this reason, every time a new results module appears, it hides itself in the fact that, if it manages to get users to stay in the search engine and solve their searches without leaving it, it is offering a faster and more satisfactory response ”, says Gascón .

From annoying small websites to disrupting large ones

Until now, however, Google had focused on informational search, but since last year and it seems that going forward it is enabling new functionalities that could disrupt important sectors.

Example of flight search results.

If last year Google incorporated a flight module in your results, for 2021 is preparing Google Travel, in which agencies and hotels will be able to include their offer for free. If this is also added to the search modules, the hit to reference websites such as Booking.com could be important.

“As much as they limit clicks to third parties, if users continue to use Google’s search engine, companies will have no choice but to continue going through the hoop.” Guillermo Gascón, SEO specialist

“The new sections such as trips or flights can be a before and after. Now Google is getting into searches that involve transactions and business. It is somewhat thornier. Travel agencies, comparators … There is much more money here and Google’s responses are already focused on purchasing ”, says Gascón.

Here, logically, the question arises as to whether Google could intercede to show results that are more similar to it earlier, in an attempt to steal market share. “It would be something complicated for the sector, especially if Google does it well. Of course, I think that Google does not want to get into more suspicions of monopoly. It is possible that we will see in these modules a combination of offers of our own services, of third parties for organic results and of payment to appear there ”, says the positioning expert.

Google always has the upper hand here

The summary for Gascón is that Google has a difficult time losing, but also that it has not shown fear in testing these features and, if it sees that they are not well received by the user, withdraw them. “If Google does this it is because it believes that it gives better answers than the rest of the results. That in turn translates into more options to click on advertising results, which in the end is what interests you the most.. I don’t think Google, deep down, is interested in its search engine becoming a kind of multi-service platform ”, he says.

Google’s response to this report has not been long in coming, with an entry on its blog in which it says that year after year it brings more and more traffic to other websites. This is true, but also, as we see in the graph above, that the traffic by SEM (paid) and the results called ‘zero-clicks’ (those that generate their own modules), are the ones that have grown the most in proportion .

