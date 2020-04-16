Google is changing the design of the interface of its search engine when people make queries of the coronavirus. However, at the moment it is a proposal that can only be found available in desktop version, not on mobile devices. If you enter a search related to any topic of the pandemic, on the left side you will see a panel with the following options: “Summary”, “Symptoms”, “Prevention”, “Treatments” and “Statistics”.

In “Summary” you can find the latest news from your country. “Symptoms”, “Treatments” and “Prevention”, for their part, compile authorized sources with essential information on the disease and the different measures recommended by the World Health Organization, governments and other health institutions. In “Statistics” you can check the number of confirmed cases, people recovered and deaths in your region. All sections are constantly updated.

Additionally, on the right side now appears a world map showing how the pandemic is affecting each country. Those with a stronger shade of blue are those with more than 1,000 confirmed cases for every million inhabitants. You can expand it to get more detailed data and obviously local information will be given priority. Below the map you will see a summary that not only shows the data for your country, but also for a specific state or region.

Finally, in “Information and resources on COVID-19” it is possible to observe health information, safety advice, activities to do during quarantine – mainly educational – informative data and aid resources. An interesting point is that quite useful sections are integrated among various search results. For example, it is possible to see panels with local and national resources, frequently asked questions and prevention measures by WHO.

It should be noted that those of Mountain View were already doing evidence from a panel with subtopics on the side. However, only a few lucky people had access to the beta. The company advanced the launch of this feature due to the pandemic, as it is more than evident that searches for the coronavirus are growing exponentially. We hope that the search engine on mobile devices will be updated in the coming days.

