The most creative side of Google tends to bring out strangely innovative ideas. One of the best-known ideas is the radar-based gesture control system – which years later was dubbed Project Soli and integrated into Pixel 4. The most recent, however, has nothing to do with wireless. In fact, it is just the opposite: they are touch cables that allow you to control devices without touching them directly.

The key is in what Google calls “helical detection matrix” (HSM). In the cable jacket there is a series of conductors that detect contact with the skin and, in addition, several fiber optic threads that emit light when they detect contact with a finger. In the video published by the company you can see how it works.

The algorithm developed by Google is the key

The Google touch cable is capable of identifying different interactions: light touches, slides, rotations, etc. To achieve this, Google has developed an algorithm based on machine learning that is responsible for translating gestures into digital signals. This has been trained with a total of 864 examples obtained from a group of twelve different people. They performed nine series of eight different gestures on the cable, which generated enough data for the algorithm to be 94% accurate.

For the moment, This Google touch cable is nothing more than an experiment from the company’s laboratories. However, its implementation in future products could open the door to interesting functions. With this touch cable, for example, you could develop a system that allows you to control the volume of the music that plays in the headphones by touching the laces of a sweatshirt.

“We hope that our e-textile project will inspire others to improve physical objects with scalable techniques, while preserving industrial design and aesthetics,” concludes the article published by the company on its official blog.

👇 More in Explica.co