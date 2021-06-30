Google removes maps used to persecute Thai government dissidents

06/29/2021 at 11:27 PM CEST

It is assumed that google map data Customs will help you document history or configure custom tours. Wow, they are designed so that we can prepare our vacations or do some interesting work for the University.

Now, they have become a political weapon. Now, Google has removed two creations from My Maps that listed names, photos and addresses of “hundreds” of Thai activists who supposedly oppose King Vajiralongkorn and the monarchy. Both maps violated company policies, Google explained.

The creators, including the defender of the Songklod monarchy Chuhenchoopol, said the maps were intended to be “psychological” warfare (ie intimidation) and help inform about political dissent.

The information was publicly available, Chuhenchoopol said, but that has not appeased human rights defenders; they see it as a campaign of persecution that could lead to violence against the people on the list.

The Thai government has yet to comment on the removal of Google. It could have come too late when the map received more than 350,000 views. However, serves as a warning and suggests that custom mapping tool developers will have to be vigilant in the future. It doesn’t take much to turn this cool online functionality into a hit list of people who can be persecuted and retaliated for their political views.