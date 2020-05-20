May 20, 2020 | 1:48 pm

Google, a company led by Sundar Pichai, will not allow its technology to be used to determine the probability of finding fossil fuel deposits.

This after last Tuesday, the environmental organization Greenpeace published a report in which it points out that Google, Microsoft and Amazon sell their technology to companies in the oil and gas sector.

“We will not create custom AI / ML algorithms to facilitate upstream extraction in the oil and gas industry,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement provided to OneZero.

In the report, Greenpeace says that despite tech companies’ commitments to tackle climate change, Microsoft, Google and Amazon have connections to some of the world’s murkiest oil companies with the explicit purpose of getting more oil and gas out of the ground. to the market faster and cheaper

Despite the commitments that Amazon, Microsoft and Google have made to address their own carbon footprint, we found that they still have partnerships and contracts with the oil and gas sector to help boost oil and gas production or help them find oil. and underground gas tanks, all through big data contracts or machine learning capabilities

Greenpeace USA senior corporate activist Elizabeth Jardim told Digital Trends

It is not the first time that Google separates itself from a controversial project, since, in 2018, it settled its commercial contract with the Pentagon that used its artificial intelligence to make military drones more precise, this as part of the Maven Project.

Participation of technology companies

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud is the largest in the world and is now being used by oil and gas companies to bring oil to market more efficiently, according to the report by

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently stepped up his company’s climate ambition, announcing the Climate Pledge and its $ 10 billion Earth Fund.

“Unfortunately, these efforts ignore Amazon’s continued support of the fossil fuel sector with artificial intelligence technologies,” the report states.

Although Google said it will not continue to develop custom Artificial Intelligence solutions to facilitate upstream extraction for oil and gas companies, Greenpeace believes it is necessary to account for its current involvement with oil and gas companies. In addition to publicly committing to liquidate the contracts that they still maintain.