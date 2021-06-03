Google Removes Executive From Diversity Team Over Anti-Semitic Comments

The internet giant Google announced this Thursday that one of the executives who until now was part of its diversity promotion team, Kamau Bobb, no longer occupies that position, after coming to light a series of anti-Semitic comments he made in 2007.

Bobb wrote on his blog fourteen years ago, in a post about the conflict between Israel and Palestine, that if he “were a Jew,” he would be “worried about his insatiable appetite for war “ and to “kill in defense of themselves,” as well as their “growing insensitivity to the suffering of others “.

The Google executive also wrote that if he were Jewish he would not know how to “reconcile that identity with the behavior fundamentalist Jews or Israel as a nation. “

Bobb was hired in 2018 to be part of its diversity strategy and research team, but has now been transferred to another department of the company.

In a statement, Google “unequivocally” condemned Bobb’s words for causing a “deep offense and pain” to the members of the Jewish community, and assured that he has already asked for forgiveness.

“Anti-Semitism is a vile prejudice that has resulted in immeasurable acts. It has no place in our society and we support the Jewish community in its condemnation of this attitude “, they indicated from the Mountain View company (California, USA).