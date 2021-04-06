Google reminds you: prevention against Covid-19

The company reminds you how to protect yourself. (Photo: Google)

Google puts the mask back on and remembers the importance of prevention against Covid-19. In his doodle of this Tuesday, April 6, the letters were modified to put on face masks.

Prevention against Covid-19

By clicking on the famous doodle, the recommendations promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) appear, such as frequent hand washing, using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; maintain a healthy distance; use a mask, in addition to not touching the nose, eyes or mouth.

It is also requested that when you cough or sneeze you cover your nose and mouth with a bent elbow or with a handkerchief. In case you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, seek medical attention.

However, they do not protect against Covid-19 alone, but must be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Mexico before the third wave

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, assured that there is a risk of a third wave of infections in Mexico.

Therefore, the vaccination tactic was modified and it will rush into the areas of the megalopolis in anticipation of the possibility of this wave.

He called on the population “not to trust themselves, not to lower their guard, to maintain sanitary measures to prevent a third wave of infections.”