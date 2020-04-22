50 years ago he declared himself to March 22 as Earth DaySince then things have not gone well on our planet. We are on the verge of a new mass extinction of species, some as vital to the survival of all nature as the beesThat is why Google took the opportunity to remind us of its importance in today’s doodle.

In the interactive Earth Day doodle, done in collaboration with The New York-based The Honeybee Conservancy, you have to help the bees pollinate the flowers and as a reward you learn a little more about them and how they help our planet. It is amazing to see all the good that a single bee can do for us.

Along with its doodle, Google issued a series of recommendations to help save bees, even while social distancing in today’s world:

Support your local beekeeper. When buying honey and beeswax products choose local options to invest in local beekeepers, who raise bees sustainably and strengthen the community.

Donate time or funds to local environmental groups. Bees are part of a complex ecosystem, and contributions to organizations that support any conservation effort will help strengthen the environment.

Make safe havens for native bees. Most native bees have a solitary lifestyle: 30% live in holes in trees and 70% live underground. Give them shelter by providing them with undisturbed, undisturbed land or nests that you can buy or make yourself.

Create a bee bath. Fill a shallow bird bath or bowl with clean water and place stones inside so that they protrude from the water. The bees will land on the drinking stones during breaks from foraging and pollination.

Plant a pollinator garden. Diversify bee nutrition sources while beautifying spaces with pollinator-friendly plants. Garden in spaces ranging from window boxes to full patios, and consider using a combination of multi-season flowers to provide sustenance throughout the year.

Do not be afraid of bees, if a honeycomb comes to your house do not kill them, do not throw soapy water on them. By doing so you are not killing them, you are condemning us all. Don’t call the fire department because they will do the same thing: kill them. Contact a specialized organization that helps you remove the honeycomb without damaging any. We and the rest of the planet will thank you,

