Google reminds doctor Ignaz Semmelweis and the importance of hand washing

Through an animated “doodle”, the
company recommends following the steps to have clean hands and reduce
COVID-19 transmission
In the middle of the
contingency for the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) Google decided
join the dissemination of recommendations imposed by the WHO such as the laundering of
hands, to prevent the spread of the virus that a couple of weeks ago was
cataloged as a pandemic.
Through a “doodle”,
the Internet giant recognized the Hungarian doctor Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, for
claim to be the first person to discover the medical benefits of
hand washing. In 1847 he was appointed Chief Resident at the clinic of
maternity hospital of Vienna, where he deduced and demonstrated the importance of
doctors disinfect their hands to greatly reduce the transmission of
diseases.
Semmelweis dedicated his
race to exhaustive hygiene research that doctors were wearing
during operations and autopsies, since the doctors were transmitting
infectious material through your hands. He immediately instituted the
requirement that all medical personnel wash their hands between examinations
of patients and, as a result, infection rates in their division
they began to descend.
Decades later, the
The doctor’s recommendations were validated by the widespread acceptance of
the “theory of germ disease”.
Today, Semmelweis
He is remembered as “the father of infection control”, informing
generations that handwashing is one of the most effective ways to
prevent the spread of disease.
In the animation of
Google shows the 6 steps to have clean hands properly,
as recommended by the World Health Organization. To consult more
information on adequate hygiene before the COVID-19 and the ways of
protect yourself, the company invites you to consult the following link and watch the next video.
Source: Informador.mx
