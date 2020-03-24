Google reminds doctor Ignaz Semmelweis and the importance of hand washing

Through an animated “doodle”, the

company recommends following the steps to have clean hands and reduce

COVID-19 transmission

In the middle of the

contingency for the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) Google decided

join the dissemination of recommendations imposed by the WHO such as the laundering of

hands, to prevent the spread of the virus that a couple of weeks ago was

cataloged as a pandemic.

Through a “doodle”,

the Internet giant recognized the Hungarian doctor Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, for

claim to be the first person to discover the medical benefits of

hand washing. In 1847 he was appointed Chief Resident at the clinic of

maternity hospital of Vienna, where he deduced and demonstrated the importance of

doctors disinfect their hands to greatly reduce the transmission of

diseases.

Semmelweis dedicated his

race to exhaustive hygiene research that doctors were wearing

during operations and autopsies, since the doctors were transmitting

infectious material through your hands. He immediately instituted the

requirement that all medical personnel wash their hands between examinations

of patients and, as a result, infection rates in their division

they began to descend.

Decades later, the

The doctor’s recommendations were validated by the widespread acceptance of

the “theory of germ disease”.

Today, Semmelweis

He is remembered as “the father of infection control”, informing

generations that handwashing is one of the most effective ways to

prevent the spread of disease.

In the animation of

Google shows the 6 steps to have clean hands properly,

as recommended by the World Health Organization. To consult more

information on adequate hygiene before the COVID-19 and the ways of

protect yourself, the company invites you to consult the following link and watch the next video.

Source: Informador.mx

