Users of night mode on cell phones can now enable the function on Google. After apps like WhatsApp and Twitter offer the option, Google announced on Tuesday, 19, that its search app already supports mode on smartphones.

Some company applications and its own Android operating system already ran with the option to change the screen background to a darker color, but the main search channel was not yet included. The novelty may still take a few days to arrive on all cell phones, but it should gradually become available in the coming weeks.

To enable dark mode, you must have the latest version of the application. On devices with Android 10, iOS 13 and higher, the search app automatically goes into dark mode if the phone’s settings are adjusted for the function. In the case of Android 9, iOS 12 and earlier versions of the two operating systems, the adjustment can be made from the settings.

Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If that’s set to a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode…. pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt – Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020

