After the cancellation of the presentation event, Google has already released the beta version of its Android 11 operating system

Google announced that the version is now available Android 11 beta.

The launch was made after the cancellation of the event that would take place on June 3, this as part of solidarity with the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Among the novelties that can be found in this version are those of conversations, which will present various modifications.

Includes function Bubbles It helps you respond smoothly and engage in important conversations without having to switch between tasks.

This version will move all conversations from multiple messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notification area making it easier for users to reply to and manage conversations.

Furthermore, Google reported that Android 11 It will allow you to control connected devices and media more quickly, you can even adjust the temperature or turn on the lights or open a door.

In terms of privacy, Android 11 incorporates new privacy and security controls that allow you to decide how and when data is shared.

Thus, it has an option in which users allow temporary access, for a single occasion, to data as location, microphone and camera, so developers will not collect broader information from devices.

It also includes a function thanks to which, if an application is not used for an extended period of time, automatically reset all permissions associated with it and it will be necessary to grant them again.

Android 11 adds many more features to your smartphones, such as a screen recorder, a Voice Access update, improved performance, and a sharing menu that makes it easy to send content from your phone. You can find many of these features in Beta, available on Pixel 2 or higher phones and other devices in the coming weeks, ”Google reported.

