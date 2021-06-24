Google reduces Play Store commissions with Play Media Experience

Google wants to give a boost to Wear OS, Android Auto and Google TV, especially when it comes to applications optimized for multimedia content. The Mountain View firm launched a new program called Play Media Experience, through which cut your commission in half to multimedia application developers who take up the challenge.

The company unveiled a series of integrations that it intends to achieve with this initiative, which is also designed for folding tablets and smartphones. In theory, Google doesn’t force developers to support such features, but it does “encourage” them. The reward is really interesting, since those who are accepted into the program will pay a 15% commission for user purchases, instead of the current 30%.

On the one hand, Google claims that “video services for the living room” (presumably, streaming series, movies and television channels) are compatible with Android TV, Google TV and Google Cast. In addition, the Californian firm wants integration with cross-playback options between devices.

Audio platforms that offer music or other content through a subscription are framed in the same way in the Play Media Experience program. In this case, Google invites developers to bring their applications to Android Auto and Wear OS.

Something similar happens with the services dedicated to books, comics and audiobooks; in this case they are also “suggested” apps optimized for tablets and foldable devices. But that’s not all, since integration with Entertainment Space is also required, a kind of multimedia center presented at the beginning of May.

That Google wants more third-party apps with optimization for the wide range of devices that its systems cover is not bad. In the case of Wear OS, to mention an example, a strong application catalog is essential to stand up to the Apple Watch. And favoring the economy of developers is the most direct way to seduce them to adopt new challenges.

However, the process of applying to Play Media Experience has some objectionable points. Developers must meet very specific requirements, such as having more than 100,000 active monthly installs on the Play Store. Or possess positive ratings in the Google app store.

On the one hand, those from Mountain View want to make sure that the apps optimized for Wear OS, Google TV or Android Auto are of quality. But also they close the door to small developers who may have an interest in bringing their products to such platforms, but are not encouraged to do so.

All this, moreover, occurs at a time when Google is under scrutiny from various regulators for monopolistic practices. The situation, yes, does not become as controversial as the one Apple is suffering.

