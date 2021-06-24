Google puts an expiration date on this mechanism and confirms its (controversial) commitment to FLoC

Google wants to say goodbye to cookies. This system, which for years has served to collect user data for users, has its days numbered: Cookies will no longer be supported in Chrome at the end of 2023.

The company has announced the planned dates for the phase-out of cookies as part of its Privacy Sandbox initiative, which will take place in two phases beginning in late 2022 and mid-2023. The future is the controversial FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), which has already met with opposition from several companies and is in fact being investigated by the European Commission.

Chrome will completely kill cookies by the end of 2023

In Google they insist that Privacy Sandbox aims to establish a series of open standards to improve privacy on the network that also provide transparency and greater control on how the data is used.

That means saying goodbye to the cookies that have been with us for all these years and replacing them with the new paradigm imposed by FLoC, a system that groups users with the same interests And that thus allows, theoretically, particular user data to be hidden without harming them or advertisers, who can continue to target audiences with specific interests.

To achieve this in Google they already have roadmap in which they propose two phases that will make your Chrome browser stop supporting cookies:

Phase 1 (from the end of 2022): Once the trials are finished and the APIs are launched in Chrome, this phase will begin in which publishers and the advertising industry will have “the time necessary to migrate their services.” This stage is expected to last nine months, during which time the adoption of the technology and the feedback received will be monitored before moving on to Phase 2.

Phase 2 (as of mid-2023): Chrome will begin to phase out third-party cookies over a period of three months, until its total elimination at the end of 2023.

Thus, Google’s goal is to achieve remove cookies entirely in Chrome by the end of 2023. The term is therefore long, but this proposal faces criticism from several companies such as Brave, DuckDuckGo or a Mozilla that doubts that it really protects privacy.

Other entities such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) call FLoC a “terrible idea”, but If there is a major obstacle, it is the one that the European Commission could impose, who is investigating this initiative.

Margrethe Vestager, VP of Competition at the European Commission, recently stated that the EC is concerned “that Google made it difficult for rivals’ online advertising services to compete in the so-called ‘advertising technology stack.’ “So, we will see how events unfold and if Google succeeds in imposing this new paradigm for tracking our online activity.