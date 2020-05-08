To say that Google is not clarified with the messaging applications would be an understatement. The story began with Google Talk, and since then, countless changes, reorganizations, name changes and changes of idea happened. Unification of efforts in Google messaging applications has not yet arrived, but at least they will all be under the same team.

Javier Soltero, the VP and GM of G Suite (including Google Meet and Google Chat) is in charge of two other messaging communication applications: Messages and Duo. They stay like this all Google messaging and communication applications under one computerAlthough that does not mean that the applications will be merged in the near future.

No plan to unify apps, for now

Thus, all the company’s messaging efforts are concentrated on the same team, although this does not mean that the applications will be merged. “The plan is still to modernize Hangouts to Google Meet and Google Chat,” Javier Soltero told The Verge.

This opinion is shared by Hiroshi Lockheimer, who has also commented to the publication that “it is not necessarily bad that there are multiple communication applications if they have a different purpose, “while admitting that they may have confused users for” their history of moving applications from one place to another. “

This team unification is similar to the one carried out in 2017 with the Google Play Music and YouTube Music teams. Three years later, the company has been preparing the ground little by little so that YouTube Music replace Play Music, but today both services and applications are still separate. At the moment, it seems that the same will happen with messaging applications. At least, until the next time Google changes its mind.

Track | The Verge