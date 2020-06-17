Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The first months of STADIA have had several setbacks, but Google is not ready to throw in the towel in the world of video games. What we mean is that the company has already promised that more games and surprises are on the way to service.

What happens is that Google announced that a new episode of STADIA Connect is on the way. In this broadcast the company will give us a look at some of the games that will join STADIA at some point this year, as well as a few « surprises ».

But when will this event take place? According to the official announcement, the next episode of STADIA Connect will take place on July 14, 2020. The event will kick off at 12:00 PM, Mexico City time.

The next Stadia Connect is coming on July 14th as part of #SummerGameFest Join the @GoogleStadia team for a look at some of the games coming later this year and a few surprises. pic.twitter.com/kmCGLJ8JDU – Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 17, 2020

What is STADIA Connect?

In case you don’t know, STADIA Connect is a digital broadcast in which Google shares news about STADIA and the games on the way.

In other words, a STADIA Connect is what a Nintendo Direct or a State of Play are to Nintendo and PlayStation, respectively.

