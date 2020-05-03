Google released the second generation of its wireless headphone model, the Pixel Buds, on Monday, designed to compete with Apple’s popular AirPods and which are priced at $ 179.

The new headphones, which the company from Mountain View (California, USA) continues to call Pixel Buds, without distinguishing them therefore from the previous model, present as a more visible novelty the absence of the cord that linked both terminals in the old version, so that this time there is no cable.

When Google announced them in October of last year, it indicated that they could be purchased in four colors: white, black, orange and “mint” (a turquoise green), but according to Efe sources from the company, for the moment they will only be sold in white, with the other three colors “available later”.

Despite the closure of most physical stores in much of the world due to the confinement measures by COVID-19, Pixel Buds can be purchased from this Monday through the Google Store digital store and other online portals in the US.

In the coming months they will also go on sale in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Australia, Canada and Singapore.

In addition to the total absence of cables, the new Pixel Buds also feature dynamic twelve-millimeter speakers and an exterior sound reduction system that is optimized in relation to the noise at all times and allows the entry of “strictly necessary sound” to not completely isolate themselves from the environment.

The headphones allow you to receive calls and activate the voice assistant without having to touch them, so it is enough to say “Ok, Google” at any time to issue an order, unlike the previous model, in which it was necessary to press the earpiece.

The company assured that the Pixel Buds battery has a autonomy of up to five hours of audio playback and two and a half hours of microphone for telephone conversations, and the case that serves to store and charge them at the same time increases these capacities up to 24 hours of playback and 12 hours of conversation.

