Google’s Read Along helps children learn and develop their reading skills independently

Google presented its new tool Read Along, which will help children from 5 years of age onwards to learn to read through encouragement through verbal and visual feedback.

The app was originally released on the India (by the name of Bolo) and employs Google’s language recognition technology to help develop literacy.

After the good comments made by parents, Google decided to open a beta version of this tool to everyone.

Currently, the application is available globally (with the exception of Colombia, Denmark and the Philippines) in 9 languages, including Spanish, English and Portuguese, among others.

Google assured that its tool will improve over time, as comments are received from families and the selection of available texts expands.

How Read Along works

According to Google, Read Along helps children learn and develop their reading skills independently with the help of a virtual partner reading inside the application called Diya

As children read aloud, the virtual assistant employs speech recognition and text-to-speech transformation technologies to detect whether the child is having trouble reading or is reading correctly. Upon reading, Diya offers positive reinforcement.

In addition, the program can also demonstrate the pronunciation of words and even sentences.

The application has a collection of stories from around the world and games within the stories. In addition, minors will be able to collect stars and insignia that will keep them motivated to continue learning.

Parents can create separate profiles for multiple students and each can customize their profile. In addition, depending on the reading level of each student, the application will recommend a specific level of difficulty.

Security and connectivity

Google assured that Read Along was designed with the privacy and security of minors, so it does not have ads or purchases within the application.

After the initial download of the app and stories, the games run without an internet connection.

In addition, the app does not request a registration or personal information from minors. Speech recognition is done in real time and audio is not sent to any server.

The application can be downloaded on Android devices, through Google Play.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital