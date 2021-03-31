Google prepares the Pixel Buds A, a wireless and cheap headphones

Google could launch new wireless headphones with design and functions similar to the current Pixel Buds, but more affordable. The new accessory, called Pixel Buds A, would be offered in two colors.

According to 9to5Google, the Mountain View giant is working to add a new product to its line of headphones. The new Google headphones, as you might expect, would be completely wireless and compact.

However, it is not stated what will differentiate the current Pixel Buds from the new Pixel Buds A. The letter “A” at the end of the name may be a clue that these headphones would be located in the same segment as the Pixel 5a, an economic terminal from Google that is expected to be presented in the coming months.

Pixel Buds A, in two colors and cheaper

The aforementioned site does dare to predict that the new Pixel Buds A will arrive in two colors. Its about white and greenThe latter being one somewhat darker than the Quite Mint green of the 2020 Pixel Buds model.

The Pixel Buds A box would be completely white for both models. Of course, in the case of the green ones, you could see the color throughout the headset and inside the box.

9to5Google also mentions that, like previous generations, the next Pixel headphones would retain multimedia touch controls and access to the Google assistant.

How much will Google’s new affordable headphones cost?

The question is interesting and we still have no answer, as they have not been officially presented or announced. If we take into account that the current Pixel Buds are offered at an official price of 199 euros, Google’s new proposal should be in a lower range.

As for the filing date, an FCC documentation would point out that they would arrive sometime in the middle of the year, possibly at the Made by Google event in the fall, in which not only that device would be presented but also the new Pixel. 5th and a new Google Nest.

