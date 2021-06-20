Google prepares its own version of Apple’s Find My

With the announcement of Find My Network, at WWDC 2020, Apple was ahead of Google, Samsung and other technology, and a good goal was scored, because the idea of ​​a service that helps us find our lost devices, and in which an immense network made up of all Apple devices is developed is, without a doubt, a great idea. So much so that one wishes one could bring this system not only to iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches, but also to other devices and goods of any kind.

Those from Cupertino are not stupid, they were aware of it from the first moment, and already in the announcement of June last year they indicated that their plans were to open the system to third-party accessories, while, still secretly, they were still working on Airtag, its smart geopositioning tags that, as we already told you at the time, offer us several ways to locate those objects to which we have associated them.

In parallel, we waited several months until finally, in April of this year, Apple opened Find My Network to third parties. Thus, April of this year, has been the month of takeoff of much of what users expect from Find My Network, and the strange thing was that the rest of technology had not given an answer on the same scale. However, it seems that Google would be working on it.

That is what we can read in XDA-Developers, which has decompiled version 21.24.13 of Google Play Services, a version that has just been launched in the test channel (beta), and has found two most interesting chains:

Allows your phone to help locate your and other people’s devices.

Find My Device network

Let’s remember that Google Play Services is an essential element of Android. This is how the company itself defines it:

Google Play Services is used to update Google applications and Google Play applications.

This component provides essential functions such as Google services authentication, contact synchronization, access to the latest complete user privacy settings, and location-based services with lower power consumption and higher quality.

Google Play Services also improves your interaction with applications. Accelerate offline searches, provide more explorable maps, and enhance gaming experiences.

The apps may not work if you uninstall Google Play Services.

In other words, although it is possible not to use it (and there are quite a few users who do), still lthe vast majority of Android users do keep it on their devices. Something that Google is very aware of, and that allows it to deploy a global network, in the style of Apple’s Find My Network, which in this case would be called Find My Device and that would benefit, in terms of scale, from the overwhelming market share held by Android today.

Thus, if the plans are confirmed, Google could create a real giant when it comes to positioning and location networks for lost devices. The only thing missing from the equation is that either Google directly, or some technology companies with which it reaches agreements in this regard, are capable of developing labels similar to Airtag. In that case (and, well, without getting into the perennial privacy debate), Google could step on the gas and enforce Android’s global presence to overtake Apple.