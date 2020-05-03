Google could answer the Apple card with his own smart debit card, as revealed by images leaked by TechCrunch. The aforementioned media says that those of Mountain View they would be working on both a physical and a digital card. The latter could be linked to an application to monitor expenses and the balance of the account.

The above app would be Google Pay, which at this time only allows online purchases. However, with the physical card the service would expand to any establishment that accepts cards. It would also be possible to make transfers or receive payments from other people. In the beginning would use the VISA platform, although later they could open the dead ones to Master Card.

Of course, the company would partner with various banks to make your proposal come true. Of course, for now it is not clear how your association will work or how the profits will be divided. Some of the financial institutions involved are CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union, so we can decide that initially it will only be available in the United States, as usual in this type of products and services.

One of the main features of the “Google Card” would be its security system. First of all, to access your account you will need to authenticate with a PIN and a fingerprint. If you lose the physical card you can enter the application and block it. However, you can continue shopping with the virtual variant, as their numbers are completely independent from the physical and can be generated dynamically. Do you suspect that a hacker has stolen your account? You can block any payment or transfer.

Regarding the functions of the application, users could get detailed information about any transaction. For example, it would be possible to verify the amount, its date and location where it occurred. If you do not recognize the payment you can report it immediately so that the bank can start the investigation.

When we talk about Google products it is impossible to avoid the issue of privacy. How will this section work on the card? According to the report, people can choose what information they want to share with the company and what not. Obviously, the transaction data could be used to target ads while browsing the internet, so the company will have to be very clear about how it will use the financial information. At the moment it is unknown when the “Google Card” will be launched.

