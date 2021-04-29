Google prepares a platform focused on second-hand cars | Technology

Google focuses on the engine and plans to launch a giant platform for the sale of used cars, which would allow users to compare prices between dealers, see vehicle status, year, mileage, and everything they need before launching into a buys.

Google would be working on the launch of an online portal for second-hand cars. Accessible from this link, now allows finding vehicles -For the moment only in the US, although the web geolocates the user and apparently will show the vehicles closest to him-. “It already has more than 100,000 different vehicles available, belonging, as we see, to dealerships and companies that buy and sell American cars,” said Fernando Muñoz, SEO specialist and partner at Grupo Raíz Digital.

The portal will have the characteristics common to any used car search engine, such as autos.net or motor.es, but will place particular emphasis on the price and features of the car. It will provide information about the phone and the website of each dealer from the car’s own file, indicating that one of the purposes is to make money with the advertisements of workshops, dealerships and companies in the sector.

The graphic part is essential. Thus, the platform will have photographs uploaded by the dealers and the characteristics of the vehicle, taken from the databases. The information will include price, taxes, vehicle condition, mileage (at the moment, in miles), exterior color, interior color and the VIN, (for the acronym in English of vehicle identification number, which corresponds to the number European frame). In this way, Before moving, the user will have a lot of information.

One of its main strengths, making use of Big Data, will be the comparison of prices in real time, allowing to know if the cost of a car is adjusted to the market, above or below. The cards also show the dealer’s data, with a large button for more information on the local establishment’s website, and another button to call the dealer’s phone, which will increase traffic to companies related to the purchase.

The interface will correspond to the Google patterns: a large white search box and, on the results, the possibility of filtering the information based on various parameters. If you click on one of the cars, you will not be able to leave its platform until you click on the dealer’s own button.

The purpose of Google would be achieve investment from local companies in segmented advertising, thereby expanding Alphabe’s client portfoliot. In turn, through its Google Adwords platform will be able to show ads when you are viewing a particular vehicle, multiplying the income – on the one hand, it will charge for the use of the platform, as happened up to now with Google Shopping – and will display advertising as soon as the user is on the file of a vehicle.

“With this vertical of products, with this vertical of cars Google seeks to ‘bite’ part of the benefits of portals for the sale of vehicles around the world since it attacks its main source of income: advertisers,” adds Fernando Muñoz.

Considering that Google knows (almost) everything about us, showing car sale ads to someone who is looking for or needs to buy one is really simple. “Imagine that Google knows that you have looked for a garage because it knows that you have been stranded with the car. Wouldn’t it be a good time to show you advertisements for used or new cars, which it charges those companies that sell cars? Of course, and there it is her strength”.

This article was published on TICbeat by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.