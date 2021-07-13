Google plays its last cards to attract more developers to Stadia

Google unveiled a new – and drastic – measure to save the fate of Stadia. Mountain View Corporation announced a cut in the percentage of commission you charge for video game sales for your platform. The determination seeks to attract more developers, swell its catalog and try to captivate players, something that it has not really achieved in its short life.

As stated by Californians, their cut from the sale of games for Stadia for up to $ 3 million will be 15%. Google’s decision will take effect on October 1 and will last until the end of 2023.

The news about Stadia was announced during a new day of the Google for Games Developer Summit. Yesterday, at the same event, those from Mountain View announced that in Android 12 users will be able to enjoy video games while they are downloaded in the background.

Stadia refuses to die

Despite a promising launch, Stadia has not generated the desired impact on the market

It is logical to think that a financial motivation may be enough to attract the game development community to Stadia. However, the picture is not so straightforward for Google. It is worth remembering that the company closed its own studies dedicated to creating titles for its platform. Clearly, He has not given the example indoors and that can cost you even more.

It is not the first time that the Mountain View giant has appealed for a commission cut to attract developers to its ecosystems. Something similar happened in March, when it announced that it would lower its share from 30% to 15% in the Play Store from July 1. More recently, meanwhile, it launched Play Media Experience, a program to cut commissions in half for those who develop apps optimized for Wear OS, Android Auto and Google TV. Can Stadia weather this bad time?

We’ll see if developers see that there is still enough potential to take advantage of this opportunity. If this measure does not work, it is likely that Google You already run out of alternatives to keep Stadia alive, a product that has never been able to take off.

