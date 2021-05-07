Google Play will add a security section inspired by Apple’s privacy labels

This new privacy section will allow us to know the data that an application collects or shares and if it is protected.

Google wants to be as transparent as possible in everything related to the privacy and security of our data and for this reason it is adding a new security section in your app store, Google Play Store, clearly inspired by the privacy labels that Apple just added to the App Store.

This new privacy policy will take effect in the last quarter of this year.

The American giant has just published an entry on the official Android developer blog in which announces the arrival to Google Play of a new security section, which, according to the Moutain View-based company, will help us know what data each application collects or shares and whether that data is protected so we can decide whether to install it or not.

A study claims that Google extracts 20 times more data from Android than Apple from iOS

In this way, Google wants each application include in your download file Yes:

The application has security practices, such as data encryptionThe app follows the family policy from Google Play.The application needs this data to function or if users have the option to share themThe security section of the app is verified by an independent third partyThe app allows users to request deletion of data, if they decide to uninstall it.

In addition to this, the American company will ask the developers of Android applications to share with users the next information:

What type of data is collected and stored: such as, for example, the approximate or precise location, the contacts, the user’s personal information such as name or email address, photos and videos, audio files and archive files How the data is used: for example, the functionality and customization of the application.

Google has confirmed that this new privacy policy will not take effect for a few months, specifically in the last quarter of this yearor, to give developers enough time to apply these changes to their applications.

This new privacy information will begin to be shown to users in the first quarter of 2022 and it will be mandatory from the second quarter of next year. The American giant has also confirmed that all applications that do not carry out these actions within the indicated deadlines they will be able to see their updates blocked.

Google tests a Play Store without recent updates: free yourself from anxiety!

This is the second initiative of the American company to improve its application store and make it more transparent for users, after announcing, a few days ago, that the titles of the applications can no longer carry emojis or unnecessary adjectives such as “free” or “fast”.

Related topics: Google Apps, Google, Google Play

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all