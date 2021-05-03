Google Play Store gets fed up with misleading app names and icons

Google has announced changes to the guidelines that determine the metadata of the applications that are published in your Play Store in order to be meaningful and allow users to discover new content.

The name of the application, the icon that accompanies it and the name of the developer are the “most important discovery elements” and therefore Google has modified its policies to be “recognizable and unique”.

In this sense, it has limited extent of titles to a maximum of 30 characters and prohibited the inclusion of keywords or graphic elements in the icon that could confuse users with promotional references or their performance in the store.

This means that in order to be in the Play Store, applications must avoid words and key expressions such as “free”, “the best”, “best app of 2020”, “discounted” or “download now” in the title or in the icon, as Google explains in its developer blog.

The company accompanies these changes with new guidelines for app page preview items in Play Store for graphics, screenshots, videos and short descriptions provided by developers.

By the new guidelines, these elements must accurately represent the game or app, offer enough information for the user to decide to download it, and make it easy to locate and read.