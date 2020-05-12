Google has set out to give all the prominence to YouTube Music. So much so that has decided to say goodbye to Google Play Music making all its users transfer song libraries, preferences and playlists to the music platform under the YouTube umbrella.

The migration between Google Play Music and YouTube Music can be carried out from this Tuesday, as announced by the company. Users will be able to continue using both services interchangeably for a time, but being clear that the YouTube music platform will be the only one that Google will have.

Although users will be able to continue using both services interchangeably for a time, Google Play Music will close sometime in 2020

This same year, Google Play Music will lower the blind forever.

Google promises a smooth transition

Google claims that it has been improving YouTube Music for some time. The goal of the past few years, they say, has been to provide a complete music reproduction experience for which Google Play Music features have been added.

Thinking about the users of this service, and especially those who have spent the most time creating music and podcast libraries according to their tastes, those of Mountain View assure that have wanted to make the transfer to the new home as simple as possible. The process, they explain, will start with an email that all users will receive with detailed instructions.

Basically, what they should do is download the YouTube Music mobile app for Android or iOS on their device and click on the transfer button that we will find. This will transfer uploads, purchases, songs, albums, playlists, content marked Like and Dislike, selected stations, and personal preferences. When the transfer is complete, we will receive the confirmation by email.

As for podcasts, the process must be started from Google Podcasts through the following link. By clicking on Transfer podcasts we can take our Google Play Music subscriptions to the dedicated application available for both Android and iOS.

Unlimited Google Play Music subscriptions will be automatically converted to the equivalent level of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium

Regarding subscriptions to services, from Google they point out that Google Play Music and YouTube Music prices are the same.

You can use the free version with YouTube Music ads or, for a paid subscription of 9.99 euros per month, have YouTube Music Premium that allows you to play in the background, download music and, of course, does not contain advertising. Unlimited Google Play Music subscriptions, Mountain View promises, will automatically be converted to the equivalent level of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium. The YouTube Premium subscription, which includes YouTube without advertising, costs € 11.99 per month