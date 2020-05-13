Launched in late 2011, Google Play Music es the streaming music service of the network giant. But it seems that the platform will not reach its tenth anniversary, because Google has confirmed that it will close, and instead will focus on YouTube Music.

That is why it has announced that from today, Google Play Music users can now easily transfer their song libraries, preferences, and playlists to YouTube Music, “The new center for playing and discovering music”.

How to transfer podcasts and playlists to YouTube Music

To prevent users who have been creating libraries, playlists, and podcasts on Google Play Music from losing everything when the service closes, Google has enabled process of transferring content from one service to another. If you are a Play Music user, you will soon receive “an email with detailed instructions to transfer all your history, content and podcasts from that service to the new access points”.

You can start transferring your music library to YouTube Music by following these instructions:

Download the YouTube Music app (for iOS / for Android)

Click the button to transfer from YouTube Music. This will carry the uploads, purchases, songs and albums you added, the playlists you subscribed to, the content you marked “Like” and “I don’t like”, the selected stations and your personal preferences.

You will see immediately updated recommendations on YouTube Music main screen And Google will notify you with an email and a notification when the transfer is complete and the songs are in the “Library” tab.

Listen to Podcasts

If you love listening to podcasts, visit this website to transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts with a single click. You can use it with Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Home and many other means.

According to Google, for the moment you can access both services, Play Music and YouTube Music, since “we want to make sure that everyone has enough time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so we will inform them about it long before that they lose access to Google Play Music later this year. “