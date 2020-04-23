The existing offer on the network for boys and girls is endless. In many cases, it is impossible control which apps or websites the little ones visit, and although it is a tool theoretically indicated for its age, it may happen that it has not too appropriate content.

Now that the ‘kids’ spend more hours than ever at home, Google Play launches its ‘Kids’ section with ‘teacher-approved applications’.

The first intention, as stated in a statement from Google, it was not yet launching this new tab in the Play Store, but the special circumstances of today have brought forward this appearance. In the next days, ‘Kids’ will be available in the United States and we will have to wait a little longer for its international expansion.

‘Kids’, the Play teacher approved ’section of Google Play

They point out from Google that it is very difficult for parents to analyze all the existing content and that, from there, the idea of ​​this new section arose. In the ‘Kids’ tab, they say, there will be applications that entertain and also teach. For your choice, you have received the expert advice experts in the field such as Joe Blatt (Harvard Graduate School of Education) and Dr. Sandra Calvert (Georgetown University).

Apps for children Google Play will appear classified by age for which they are suitable, the kind of experience they contain, the enrichment that they suppose for the user and the entertainment. In addition, an explanation of why an application receives an ‘X’ rating will be included.

The apps will have the ‘Teacher approved’ seal. Google

How to find ‘teacher approved’ apps in Play Store?

It is as simple as going to ‘Kids’ tab in the Play Store and search the applications with the ‘Teacher approved’ stamp. If the user is a subscriber of Google Play Pass, you will find a large number of them in ‘Apps and game for kids’.

From Google they thank all collaborating teachers to make this section a reality and remember parents who can leave their opinion, on this or other sections, in the section of the Play Store ‘Help and feedback’.

Also, in the Family Link application, precise instructions are given for parents who want to establish digital ground rules for your kids, such as, for example, limiting the use time of applications.

