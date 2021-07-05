Google Play expels 9 apps with 6 million downloads, stole Facebook password | Technology

Trojan-infected apps keep stealing data on Google Play, and we wonder if Google should do more than kick them out.

It is a routine that is repeated almost every week: Google expels certain apps from Google Play for installing Trojans on users’ mobiles. It’s time to demand that you do more than just kick them out.

On this occasion, as the website Dr Web has discovered, it is about 9 apps with more than 6 million downloads that stole Facebook passwords.

Among them the one that stands out the most is PIP Photo, a very popular app, with 5.8 million downloads, which is used to add frames and effects to photos. It was also successful Processing Photo, more than 500,000 downloads. It was used to add special effects or create puzzles with photos.

The scam is almost as old as it is effective: offer popular and in-demand features for free, for victims to install the apps. If a few years ago it was flashlight apps, now they are the ones that allow edit photos, add effects, etc.

O well apps to clean temporary files on your mobile and reclaim space. OR apps with the daily horoscope, that incredibly reached 100,000 downloads.

Once the app is installed, the trap arrives: have an option to remove the ads, if you log in with your Facebook account. Those who accepted were redirected to a fake Facebook website (the classic phishing), where they stole the Facebook username and password when the victim introduced it.

The list of apps banned from Google Play for stealing Facebook passwords are as follows. If you have them installed, uninstall them immediately:

PIP Photo Processing Photo Rubbish Cleaner Inwell Fitness Horoscope Daily App Lock Keep Lockit Master Horoscope Pi App Lock Manager

It’s something that has been going on for years, and Google’s reaction is always the same: expel its creators. Some scammers who can return to operating on Google Play in 10 minutes, changing their name.

It is about time that Google and other companies do more than just kick out. After all, they are cybercriminals who have tried to scam and steal their users, and Google itself. Why is there no complaint about it? If there are companies that have the money for it, those are Google or Apple.

It is obvious that they do not want to give too much publicity to this topic, because the reality is that There are thousands of scam companies that try to steal data from Google Play users.

But it is precisely this impunity and zero punishment that encourages cybercriminals to keep trying.

Another option is that Google tightens security measures when accepting developers to publish on Google Play. With documentation, photos and other data that certify the real identity of these people, and where they have their headquarters, so that they can be reported if they are scammers.

Unfortunately, something tells us that things will continue as before, with thousands of users who are victims of account theft because they trust the security of Google Play, and they believe that if an app is in the store, it is safe.

Unfortunately, as we see, this is not the case. So it’s up to us to protect ourselves. As we always say, nowadays a good antivirus, both on the PC and on the mobile, is something essential.