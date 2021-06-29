Google Play Against Fake Applications: Strengthens the Developer Authentication System | Technology

Google strengthens the authentication system for application developers who sell their work on Google Play. The measure seeks to reduce the market for fake, malware-infected or deceptive applications.

The mobile application stores of the big technology giants have a series of procedures, regulations and registers that seek to eliminate those applications that try to deceive users or that hide malware. However, the fight is getting stronger.

With the rise of cybercrime, we are also seeing more dangerous applications on the web. Some come from well-known app stores that are trusted by users like Google Play. But in them we can also find scams that the measures applied by Google are not detecting.

To strengthen this system, Google has added new restrictions and barriers They are aimed at application developers, those who create and sell them in the store or who offer them for free. This increased control of the developers is intended to improve user safety.

With this announcement, the company announces that developers who want to offer their applications in the store will have to verify their email address, their phone number and provide additional details such as a physical address. A double verification process will be carried out to confirm that the person trying to activate an account is the real one.

Google indicates in its article that the goal is “to ensure that each account is created by a real person with real contact details.” According to The Record, this movement coincides with the creation of a parallel market in which large sellers create several accounts for others to use. A barter with which fraudulent applications can be uploaded and the accounts for it are sold for $ 86 according to a capture published in this medium.

Google agrees not to expose personal data of the developers “will not be public” and will only be used to “help us confirm your identity and communicate.” In addition, two-step verification will be facilitated for these accounts.

The changes will be applied progressively. This first month, the accounts can be identified as personal or commercial and the contact information of the existing accounts can be verified. Later, in August, new accounts will have to enter from the beginning providing this information and activating the verification system. Full adaptation to the new system is expected to be achieved by the end of this year.