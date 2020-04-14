Google continues its work developing its own processors for its Pixel smartphones and Chromebook laptops. According to an Axios report, the search engine’s plans are to have a chip ready for next year’s Pixels. And maybe in the future, also transfer it to the rest of the family devices.

Google chips codenamed Whitechapel

He Google’s interest in silicon It is not a novelty. The company has been working for several years on the so-called Tensor Processing Unit, chips dedicated to artificial intelligence and machine learning. Initially used in a variety of services, the company now plans to add new ones to its hardware devices.

Under the code name Whitechapel, the intention is to move to adopt further differentiation with respect to its competitors. In the high-end terminals of Samsung and Huawei, as well as the iPhone, there are processors of exclusive design of each company. This allows companies to become independent from the development cycle that the rest follow and that revolve around Qualcomm.

It is important to separate the design of the chips from their manufacture. While Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung and Huawei create their own design, with more or less modifications on a common ARM basis, manufacturing is a different process. Thus, we have that Apple designs its own chips with a high level of customization, but Samsung or TSMC are responsible for its manufacture on a large scale. Samsung for its Exynos chips, yes it designs and manufactures them.

In this way, Google would join the “select” club of manufacturers that also modify or create the design of their own processors. A door to greater differentiation from the competition.

The search for differentiation through its own processor

The intention behind this type of effort is to achieve a greater differentiation from the competition. Apple started its own silicon department more than ten years ago, giving birth to processors that lead in power and efficiency on mobile phones and tablets. Although this has been in the background in recent years, due to the incorporation of specialized chips for specific tasks or devices, such as the M, S, T, U and W series. Not to mention the Neural Engine of the AX Bionic, designed for machine learning.

Not surprisingly, Google doesn’t need to go down that same path before catching up with its competitors. You can take advantage of technologies current manufacturing for own benefit. According to Axios, the search engine works with Samsung on the design, with the intention of using the 5nm manufacturing process. The processor would have an 8-core CPU, as well as a part dedicated to machine learning.

Continuing with his plans, Axios says these chips would be ready next year. Although it is not clear if they would arrive in time for the Pixel 6

In recent years, Google has placed special emphasis on AI and machine learning features to differentiate the experience on its devices. Among them are its use in the Google assistant and your active listening, as well as the camera and computational photography. Despite this, the Pixels have not been popular terminals on the market.

Google’s hardware division, as well as Pixel itself, do not show outstanding financial results. In fact, they fell in the last fiscal quarter. The Pixels are in their fourth generation and for now they are still a minor player in the market. For the investment efforts in developing a proprietary chip to be worthwhile, it is necessary to “place” them in terminals that are then sold on a large scale. And Google, at the moment, is not getting it.

