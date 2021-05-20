Google plans to build a commercial quantum computer by 2029

In some cases, a quantum computer may be able to carry out calculations much faster than a conventional computer, which would require a large number of qubits. However, the higher this number, the more unstable the superposition of quantum states, and may disappear before the requested calculation is completed.

Although physicists already know how to make some quantum computers, they are characterized by being very basic. However, experts believe that only quantum simulators, consisting of specialized calculators for solving many specific problems (rather than universal programmable Turing machines), will do so.

Interestingly, we also learned recently that IBM is installing its first commercial quantum computer at the Cleveland Clinic, as part of a partnership to drive discoveries in both the pharmaceutical and medical industries.