Google Pixel Watch, images and features leaked

Everything indicates that there will be a Pixel Watch this year, and we have already seen the design of the first Google smartwatch.

2021 seems to be the year we will see a smartwatch made by Google, at last. The Google Pixel Watch has been leaked into realistic renderings that reveal his design.

The —controversial and not always reliable— leaker Jon Prosser has been in charge of bringing to light what would be the first images of the Google Pixel Watch, the WearOS smartwatch that the company would be planning to launch sometime this year 2021.

Circular display and WearOS on the first Pixel Watch

According to the information shared, the Google Pixel Watch it would be a watch with circular screen, in the style of models like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. We also see a side crown that would allow to control the interface of the clock through gestures.

The clock would have a AMOLED display with curved glass on the sides, and very small margins. You can also see how the smartwatch includes a silicone strap available in various colors, which can probably be exchanged for other standard belts of the appropriate dimensions.

The watch body thinness, at least from what can be seen in the images. It is also appreciated that the case of the Pixel Watch would have a finish similar to aluminum, but it is unknown if its body will be metallic or plastic.

Expect the watch to enter a new version of WearOS, Google’s operating system for smart watches, with improvements focused on energy saving and performance. In that sense, it is unknown what the Pixel Watch technical specifications, although it is rumored that the device may have a processor manufactured by Google.

If real, the Google Pixel Watch should arrive alongside future Pixel 6s at Google’s hardware event which would take place in the autumn of this year, around the month of October.

